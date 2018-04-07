UFC's summer slate heats up

The UFC Octagon will see plenty of action around the globe this summer, with stops everywhere from Boise and Hamburg to Nebraska and Canada.
The fights begin on International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 6, as The Ultimate Fighter Finale takes place at the Pearl Theatre.
Eight days later, on July 14, CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho will host the Octagon's best.
Then it's a pair of international events, with a show in Hamburg, Germany on July 22 and a show at a to be determined location in Canada on July 28.
Plus, the UFC returns to Nebraska on August 25 with an event at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements and more information as it becomes available.
