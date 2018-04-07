Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC's summer slate heats up

April 07, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
The UFC Octagon will see plenty of action around the globe this summer, with stops everywhere from Boise and Hamburg to Nebraska and Canada.

The fights begin on International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 6, as The Ultimate Fighter Finale takes place at the Pearl Theatre.

Eight days later, on July 14, CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho will host the Octagon's best.

Then it's a pair of international events, with a show in Hamburg, Germany on July 22 and a show at a to be determined location in Canada on July 28.

Plus, the UFC returns to Nebraska on August 25 with an event at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements and more information as it becomes available.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 14
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Glendale, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Olivier Aubin-Mercier picked up the first knockout of his UFC career with a first-round TKO stoppage of veteran Evan Dunham. OAM spoke backstage about his performance at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier picked up the first knockout of his UFC career with a first-round TKO stoppage of veteran Evan Dunham. OAM spoke backstage about his performance at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York.
Apr 7, 2018
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Apr 7, 2018
UFC commentators Jimmy Smith and Daniel Cormier break down and preview the UFC lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York on Pay Per View.
UFC commentators Jimmy Smith and Daniel Cormier break down and preview the UFC lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York on Pay Per View.
Apr 6, 2018
Watch all the face offs from the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn. Staredowns include Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington and more.
Watch all the face offs from the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn. Staredowns include Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington and more.
Apr 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018