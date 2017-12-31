Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC unveils 25th anniversary logo

January 01, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 14
10PM/7PM
ETPT
St. Louis, Missouri
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Happy New Year! Host Lisa Foiles gives you a sneak peek of the UFC's new 25th anniversary logo, and the surprises that await in 2018.
Happy New Year! Host Lisa Foiles gives you a sneak peek of the UFC's new 25th anniversary logo, and the surprises that await in 2018.
Jan 1, 2018
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps UFC 219, which featured Cris Cyborg's title defense and Khabib Nurmagomedov's impressive win.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps UFC 219, which featured Cris Cyborg's title defense and Khabib Nurmagomedov's impressive win.
Dec 31, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 31, 2017
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 31, 2017