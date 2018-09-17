Home
UFC to host fan viewing party for Khabib vs. McGregor press conference in NYC

September 17, 2018
Las Vegas – The world will be watching on Thursday, Sept. 20 when UFC® lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) and two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (21-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) come face to face for the first time at the UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR press conference, presented by AutoZone®.

While the press conference is closed to the public, UFC announces today an exclusive opportunity for fans to watch the event live in the heart of New York’s Times Square on Silvercast’s digital spectacular known as “Mega-Zilla.” UFC fans will have the ability to watch the highly-anticipated press conference from a full block on Broadway between 45th and 46th streets on the world’s largest TV screen.

Fans in the New York area are encouraged to watch the press conference in Times Square and show their support for their favorite athlete. The live stream telecast will be captioned so fans won’t miss a word as they enjoy a viewing party unlike any other.

WHAT: UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET

WHERE: Mega-Zilla in Times Square

Broadway from 45th to 46th Street, New York, NY

