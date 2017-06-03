Home
UFC statement on potential Nick Diaz anti-doping violation

June 29, 2017
Article
The UFC organization has been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Diaz of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from Diaz’s alleged accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. Diaz, like all other UFC athletes, is enrolled in USADA’s UFC Registered Testing Pool and required to file accurate Whereabouts information in order to be located for out-of-competition, no-notice testing.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of Diaz’s case, who has been provisionally suspended pending the final resolution of this matter. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Watch the faceoffs from Los Angeles where the stars of UFC 213 had another staredown ahead of the big fights next week. Watch Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero-Robert Whittaker and more in the video.
Jun 29, 2017
Starting on Tuesday, July 11 UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode. Every Tuesday you can check out up-and-coming talent as well as athletes striving to revive their careers.
Jun 29, 2017
Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will meet for the second time when they fight for the belt at UFC 213. Nunes defeated Shevchenko in the duo's first meeting at UFC 196.
Jun 29, 2017
Watch Robert Whittaker defeat Brad Tavares in May of 2015. Whittaker takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 213 on July 8.
Jun 29, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017