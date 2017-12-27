Home
UFC statement on Carls John de Tomas

December 29, 2017
The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Carls John de Tomas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on December 8, 2017.

Although de Tomas is no longer under contract with UFC, USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before de Tomas’ bout at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega in Fresno, CA. Accordingly, USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of de Tomas’ potential anti-doping violation.

Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

