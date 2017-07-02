Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC returns to Sydney this November

July 08, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
The UFC will return "Down Under" on Sunday, Nov. 19, with the Octagon landing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The event is the promotion's fifth in Sydney and first since November 2014.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements and ticket on-sale information. To register for pre-sale ticket access, click here

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 11
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Valentina Shevchenko talks backstage at UFC 213 with Megan Olivi about her fight with Amanda Nunes being pulled from the card.
Valentina Shevchenko talks backstage at UFC 213 with Megan Olivi about her fight with Amanda Nunes being pulled from the card.
Jul 8, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk talked backstage at UFC 213 with Megan Olivi about potentially stepping in at UFC 213 and when her next fight could be.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk talked backstage at UFC 213 with Megan Olivi about potentially stepping in at UFC 213 and when her next fight could be.
Jul 8, 2017
Cody Garbrandt, Michelle Waterson, Max Holloway and more marvel at the love displayed by fans gathered in Las Vegas, NV, for International Fight Week.
Cody Garbrandt, Michelle Waterson, Max Holloway and more marvel at the love displayed by fans gathered in Las Vegas, NV, for International Fight Week.
Jul 8, 2017
Watch the UFC 213 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the UFC 213 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Jul 8, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017