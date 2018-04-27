Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC returns to Calgary in July

By Thomas Gerbasi April 27, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Back in Calgary for the first time since 2012, the UFC will visit the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, July 28 for an action-packed event featuring the Octagon's best.

Nine bouts for the UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on FOX, were made official Friday, including the co-main event, which sees a featherweight legend returning to the country where he delivered one of his greatest performances, as former world champion Jose Aldo fights in Canada for the first time since his epic win over Mark Hominick seven years ago against surging knockout artist Jeremy Stephens.

Plus, Ontario's Alexis Davis continues her quest for a title in the women's flyweight division as she faces rising star Katlyn Chookagian.

Equally ambitious is another Ontario product, Randa Markos, whose chase for gold at 115 pounds leads her to a matchup with Nina Ansaroff.

In flyweight action, Dustin Ortiz faces Matheus Nicolau, and at 205 pounds, it's a clash between Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Ion Cutelaba.

A quartet of Canadians will also get a home game this summer, with Jordan Mein taking on Alex Morono, John Makdessi battling Ross Pearson, Kajan Johnson squaring off against Islam Makhachev and Hakeem Dawodu making his second Octagon appearance against Austin Arnett.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night go on sale to the general public at 10am MT on June 1.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card information.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
Apr 26, 2018
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
Apr 26, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Apr 24, 2018
Meet Brad Katona as he prepares to represent Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Wednesdays on FS1. Katona recently moved to Ireland to learn under famed MMA coach John Kavanagh.
Meet Brad Katona as he prepares to represent Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Wednesdays on FS1. Katona recently moved to Ireland to learn under famed MMA coach John Kavanagh.
Apr 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018