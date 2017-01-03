UFC returns to Buffalo in April

Buffalo will be the site for UFC 210 on Apr. 8, as the Octagon sets down at KeyBank Center for the promotion's first visit to the upstate New York city since 1995.
No fights have been announced for the card, which will air live on Pay-Per-View. Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements and ticket on-sale information.
In September 1995, UFC 7 took place at Memorial Auditorium, with a main event featuring future Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock against Oleg Taktarov. The Apr. 8 event will be the UFC's third in the Empire State since the MMA bill was passed in 2016.
