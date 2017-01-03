Home
UFC returns to Buffalo in April

By Thomas Gerbasi January 15, 2017
Article
Buffalo will be the site for UFC 210 on Apr. 8, as the Octagon sets down at KeyBank Center for the promotion's first visit to the upstate New York city since 1995.

No fights have been announced for the card, which will air live on Pay-Per-View. Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements and ticket on-sale information.

In September 1995, UFC 7 took place at Memorial Auditorium, with a main event featuring future Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock against Oleg Taktarov. The Apr. 8 event will be the UFC's third in the Empire State since the MMA bill was passed in 2016.

Recent
History will be made on Feb. 11, as Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie will fight for the first UFC women's featherweight belt.
Jan 15, 2017
Valentina Shevchenko kicked off her UFC career with a victory over Sarah Kaufman in December of 2015. Don't miss Shevchenko take on Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
Jan 15, 2017
UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 14, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jan 14, 2017
Watch the final staredown between BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez at Saturday's weigh-ins from Phoenix. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 on a special Sunday night for Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn.
Jan 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016