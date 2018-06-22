UFC, Nike, NFL and Dodgers partnering with Outsports Pride this weekend

This weekend Outsports Pride will bring over 150 LGBTQ athletes, coaches and others in sports together at New York City Pride. The UFC, NFL, Nike and the Los Angeles Dodgers are teaming up with Outsports as event partners to continue their commitment to inclusion in sports.UFC is sponsoring the event and is also the presenting sponsor of Outsports’ NYC Pride March contingent. UFC women’s strawweights Nina Ansaroff and Tecia Torres, along with women’s flyweight Sijara Eubanks, will be joining Outsports for the Pride March.Although Ansaroff has been to a few Pride marches in the past, Sunday will be her first time participating in the New York City march.