UFC partners with Hall of Famer Bas Rutten to launch UFC | BAS Body Action System

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new multi-year licensing agreement with UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten to launch the UFC | BAS Body Action System®. The agreement, negotiated by IMG, allows Rutten, a former UFC heavyweight champion and three-time King of Pancrase, to produce a UFC branded edition of his patented MMA training device to sell online and at select retailers globally.



Developed by Rutten to maximize and revolutionize martial arts training, the Body Action System has a patented design that incorporates a head pad for strikes, hooks and uppercuts; a torso pad for punches, elbows and knees; and a focus pad to offer greater mass for core training, side-to-side striking, and kicks.



“The UFC | BAS Body Action System combines a complete training device for MMA with the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization,” Rutten said. “This system is the closest thing having a real sparring partner with you inside the Octagon, and it’s a fantastic all-in-one system that delivers a world-class workout!”



The UFC | BAS Body Action System, total body training, is a great way to become a leaner, faster and more powerful athlete. UFC | BAS training content is also available to help customers keep their workouts fresh. For more information on the system, accessories, and content, please visit www.BasBodyActionSystem.com/UFC.