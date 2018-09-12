Home
UFC partners with Hall of Famer Bas Rutten to launch UFC | BAS Body Action System

September 12, 2018
Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new multi-year licensing agreement with UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten to launch the UFC | BAS Body Action System®. The agreement, negotiated by IMG, allows Rutten, a former UFC heavyweight champion and three-time King of Pancrase, to produce a UFC branded edition of his patented MMA training device to sell online and at select retailers globally.

Developed by Rutten to maximize and revolutionize martial arts training, the Body Action System has a patented design that incorporates a head pad for strikes, hooks and uppercuts; a torso pad for punches, elbows and knees; and a focus pad to offer greater mass for core training, side-to-side striking, and kicks.

“The UFC | BAS Body Action System combines a complete training device for MMA with the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization,” Rutten said. “This system is the closest thing having a real sparring partner with you inside the Octagon, and it’s a fantastic all-in-one system that delivers a world-class workout!”

The UFC | BAS Body Action System, total body training, is a great way to become a leaner, faster and more powerful athlete. UFC | BAS training content is also available to help customers keep their workouts fresh.  For more information on the system, accessories, and content, please visit www.BasBodyActionSystem.com/UFC.

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the Fight Night Moscow main event between Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Catch all the action Saturday morning on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 12, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Sep 11, 2018
Relive the Pay Per View spectacle known as UFC 228 through the eyes of UFC photographer Josh Hedges.
Sep 10, 2018
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.
Sep 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018