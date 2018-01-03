UFC newcomers complete Charlotte card

The fight card for Saturday's UFC on FOX event in Charlotte, North Carolina is now complete with the addition of a featherweight bout between Octagon newcomers Austin Arnett and Cory Sandhagen.
UFC Charlotte, which is headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Derek Brunson, airs live on FOX from Spectrum Center.
A six-year pro, Washington's Austin Arnett is coming off an exciting three-round battle with Brandon Davis on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series in August, and while he lost that bout, he had won 13 in a row leading up to the matchup, showing that he is in top form heading into his UFC debut against Colorado standout Sandhagen, who has won six of his seven pro bouts, with half of his victories coming before the final horn.
