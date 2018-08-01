Home
UFC names Trifecta Nutrition first-ever official meal delivery partner

UFC Staff Report August 01, 2018
LAS VEGAS and SACRAMENTO, Calif. – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new, multi-year marketing partnership with Trifecta Nutrition, the nation’s largest all-organic meal delivery service. Under the groundbreaking new agreement, Trifecta becomes UFC’s first-ever “Official Meal Delivery Partner”, creating a brand-new sponsorship category for UFC. In return, Trifecta will have a branded presence at the UFC Performance Institute®, the state-of-the-art athlete training facility in Las Vegas, and an activation presence at UFC’s live events. UFC and Trifecta will also collaborate on a co-branded video series and social media campaigns, and Trifecta will utilize UFC branding to create custom delivery boxes and to promote national sweepstakes for UFC events.

“We’re excited to bring Trifecta on board to create a new partnership category for UFC,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Meal delivery is a rapidly growing market, and the quality meals and industry leading service Trifecta provides can benefit both fitness-conscious athletes and everyday consumers.”

“UFC is the ideal partner to help us evangelize clean eating and further spread the word about the weight management advantages of healthy meal prep and meal delivery with Trifecta,” said Greg Connolly, Trifecta Co-Founder & CEO. “We have the opportunity to showcase our true value to the fans of UFC with some of the exciting programs we are rolling out together in the coming months.”

UFC and Trifecta first collaborated in November 2017 for UFC® 217: BISPING vs. ST-PIERRE at Madison Square Garden, where the companies unveiled a co-branded training and nutrition video featuring former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Garbrandt, one of Trifecta’s brand ambassadors, will next face UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in a rematch for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC® 227: DILLASHAW vs. GARBRANDT 2, live on Saturday, August 4, from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

In addition to Garbrandt, Trifecta boasts an impressive roster of athletes and celebrities such as “Fittest Man on Earth” Rich Froning, actor Liam Hemsworth, Wonder Woman/Justice League actor and CrossFit star Brooke Ence, and Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson, along with more than 130 additional NFL players, celebrities and celebrity athletes.

