UFC inks deal with Snoop Dogg as play-by-play commentator on new contender series

The UFC has been pushing for more unique programming on their live streaming service UFC Fight Pass. Known for airing live fight prelims and other original shows such as Dana White’s Looking for a Fight, UFC Fight Pass will be adding a new live fight series in July. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series(DWTNCS) will feature live fights that will take place at the UFC’s TUF gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. That show has just received a jump up in interest, as they have just signed Snoop Dogg as a play-by-play- commentator.
by Nicole Bosco, Fansided
Tuesday, July 11
