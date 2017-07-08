Home
UFC inks deal with Snoop Dogg as play-by-play commentator on new contender series

July 10, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
by Nicole Bosco, Fansided
The UFC has been pushing for more unique programming on their live streaming service UFC Fight Pass. Known for airing live fight prelims and other original shows such as Dana White’s Looking for a Fight, UFC Fight Pass will be adding a new live fight series in July. Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series(DWTNCS) will feature live fights that will take place at the UFC’s TUF gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. That show has just received a jump up in interest, as they have just signed Snoop Dogg as a play-by-play- commentator. 
 

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
In a special recap-style UFC Minute, host Lisa Foiles runs down the two main event wins from over the weekend and checks in with Cody Garbrandt from T-Mobile Arena and UFC.com's Matt Parrino.
Jul 9, 2017
Hear from Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis and UFC president Dana White in the UFC 213 post fight press conference highlights after the event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2017
UFC President Dana White talks with Megan Olivi to recap UFC 213.
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 10, 2017