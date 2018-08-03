Home
UFC heads into the end of 2018 with a series of explosive matchups

By Thomas Gerbasi August 03, 2018
The fall of 2018 is promising to be one to remember for MMA fans, as the UFC announced several high-profile bouts taking place as the leaves turn and the dog days of summer disappear, chief among them a UFC 230 bout between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz at New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 3.

Also made official at Friday's 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles were the main events for upcoming shows in Sao Paolo and Denver.

On September 22, one of Brazil’s favorite sons returns home, as Glover Teixeira fights in Sao Paulo for the first time since 2015 when he faces fellow light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in a clash pitting two of the sport’s heaviest hitters against each other.

Then on November 10, the UFC will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in the city where it all began with an event to remember at Pepsi Center in Denver. In the UFC Fight Night main event, former world champion Frankie Edgar continues his quest for a second divisional title at featherweight when he meets one of the sport’s most exciting action heroes in “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. Plus, a bout between welterweight stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and "Platinum” Mike Perry was also announced.

And in addition to the exciting clash between Poirier and Diaz at MSG, middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya will make his New York City debut against fellow contender Derek Brunson.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more news from today's press conference.

Relive the moment that UFC newcomer Kevin Holland found out he was making his UFC debut on the main card of UFC 227.
Aug 3, 2018
TJ Dillashaw continues his fight week training. Henry Cejudo has friendly interactions with Cody Garbrandt and Demetrious Johnson. Kevin Holland discovers the benefits of being followed by a camera, as Thiago Santos vows to shut him down.
Aug 3, 2018
Watch the UFC 227 official weigh-in on Friday, Aug. 3 at 6pm/3pm ETPT from the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Aug 3, 2018
Dana White, and more than a dozen fighters competing in upcoming events, will participate in a special press conference in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary season on Friday, Aug. 3, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles at 4:30pm ET.
Aug 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018