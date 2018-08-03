UFC heads into the end of 2018 with a series of explosive matchups

The fall of 2018 is promising to be one to remember for MMA fans, as the UFC announced several high-profile bouts taking place as the leaves turn and the dog days of summer disappear, chief among them a UFC 230 bout between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz at New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 3.



Also made official at Friday's 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles were the main events for upcoming shows in Sao Paolo and Denver.



On September 22, one of Brazil’s favorite sons returns home, as Glover Teixeira fights in Sao Paulo for the first time since 2015 when he faces fellow light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in a clash pitting two of the sport’s heaviest hitters against each other.



Then on November 10, the UFC will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in the city where it all began with an event to remember at Pepsi Center in Denver. In the UFC Fight Night main event, former world champion Frankie Edgar continues his quest for a second divisional title at featherweight when he meets one of the sport’s most exciting action heroes in “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. Plus, a bout between welterweight stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and "Platinum” Mike Perry was also announced.



And in addition to the exciting clash between Poirier and Diaz at MSG, middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya will make his New York City debut against fellow contender Derek Brunson.



