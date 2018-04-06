UFC Confirms Asia Fight Night event headlined by Cerrone vs Edwards

SINGAPORE – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today confirmed a highly-anticipated live event in Asia for 2018. Headlined by a welterweight thriller, No. 11-ranked Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will be looking to showcase his explosive and exhilarating brand of MMA against No. 14 Leon "Rocky" Edwards in a five-round main event. The news is part of a roll-call of UFC events taking place around the world this Spring-Summer season.



This is the second live event to come to the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 for the global brand and follows a highly successful 2017 which saw a string of UFC events in Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.



This event brings fans in the region the opportunity to witness one of the most daring and unpredictable MMA athletes in the history of the modern sport. Donald Cerrone (33-10, 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) is well known for his thrilling style in the Octagon®, and his confidence and aggression is respected and enjoyed by both his fellow athletes and fans. Over the course of his storied career, “Cowboy” has stared down and triumphed over the likes of Matt Brown, Rick Story, former champions Benson Henderson and Eddie Alvarez, as well as Edson Barboza and, most recently, Yancy Medeiros.



Meeting “Cowboy” for the first time is the rapidly rising young British star, Leon Edwards (14-3, fighting out of Birmingham, England). On a five-fight winning streak, Edwards will have his sights set on another dominant win, this time against one of the best in the business. Proving to be one of Edwards’ toughest tests to date, emerging victorious will make the statement he needs to continue his rise to the top of the division.



“After evaluating the success of our events last year, the appetite from our partners and rapidly growing MMA fan base, we are excited to bring yet another live event headlined by UFC greats to Asia,” UFC Vice President, Asia Pacific Kevin Chang said. “This region remains a key market for us and we look forward to building on our growth from 2017, as we continue to bring fans world class MMA.”



The remainder of the fight card, the city and date for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Asia will be announced at a later date.



