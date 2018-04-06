UFC champs tour stock exchange, ring opening bell



On the scene were Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, Robert Whittaker and Demetrius Johnson. The fighters walked the floor, did media, took pictures and even got the scoop on how everything goes down.

Heavyweight champ of the world @stipemiocic learning how the market works at @NYSE! pic.twitter.com/oHYWutWFXx — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 6, 2018

Four of the six champs in attendance are set to defend their belts over the next couple months. Nunes headlines UFC 224 in Brazil against Raquel Pennington in Brazil, Whittaker takes on Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago and Miocic and Cormier will fight for the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 in Las Vegas.

Demetrious Johnson, who recently defended his belt in October, is new to the stock market and enjoyed the experience of walking the floor and interacting with the traders.

.@MightyMouseUFC on walking @NYSE floor, talking with traders & ringing the opening bell pic.twitter.com/PHzNlvy3zy — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 6, 2018

Friday morning UFC Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Epstein, and six current UFC champions opened the stock market. The New York Stock Exchange hosted Epstein and the fighters as they participated in the daily opening bell ceremony.