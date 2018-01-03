Nunes joins Invicta FC in ambassador role

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has joined the world’s leading all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC in an ambassador role.
In this role Nunes will advise Invicta on emerging talent in her native Brazil and will be charged with scouting emerging talent in the southern United States. She will also be a spokesperson for the promotion, with those duties beginning at Friday’s weigh-in for the big Invicta FC 27 weigh-in in Kansas City, Missouri.
WATCH INVICTA FC 27 ONLY ON UFC FIGHT PASS
The reigning UFC champ will also be on hand at the fights on Saturday, where UFC veteran Sarah Kaufman takes on former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Pannie Kianzad live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
A veteran of Invicta FC’s proving ground herself, Nunes said: “I’ve been very fortunate throughout my career to fight for the best organizations in the world. In my new position, I hope to be able to use my experience as a fighter and a champion to help groom the next generation. I’m honored to be a part of their journey at Invicta.”
Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp added: “I’ve known and worked with Amanda for a long time, going all the way back to our Strikeforce days. She was already part of the Invicta family, but now it’s official. I can’t think of a better ambassador for the sport and our organization.”
Invicta FC 27 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 13.
