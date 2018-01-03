Home
Nunes joins Invicta FC in ambassador role

January 11, 2018
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has joined the world’s leading all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC in an ambassador role.

In this role Nunes will advise Invicta on emerging talent in her native Brazil and will be charged with scouting emerging talent in the southern United States. She will also be a spokesperson for the promotion, with those duties beginning at Friday’s weigh-in for the big Invicta FC 27 weigh-in in Kansas City, Missouri.

The reigning UFC champ will also be on hand at the fights on Saturday, where UFC veteran Sarah Kaufman takes on former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Pannie Kianzad live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

A veteran of Invicta FC’s proving ground herself, Nunes said: “I’ve been very fortunate throughout my career to fight for the best organizations in the world. In my new position, I hope to be able to use my experience as a fighter and a champion to help groom the next generation. I’m honored to be a part of their journey at Invicta.”

Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp added: “I’ve known and worked with Amanda for a long time, going all the way back to our Strikeforce days. She was already part of the Invicta family, but now it’s official. I can’t think of a better ambassador for the sport and our organization.”

Invicta FC 27 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 13.

UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jan 11, 2018
Paige VanZant is prepared to make her mark in her 125-pound debut on Sunday night at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 10, 2018
Available February 2, 2018. EA SPORTS™ UFC®3 revolutionizes fighting movement with Real Player Motion Tech, a new gameplay animation technology that delivers the most fluid and responsive motion ever.
Jan 18, 2017
Available February 2, 2018. EA SPORTS™ UFC®3 revolutionizes fighting movement with Real Player Motion Tech, a new gameplay animation technology that delivers the most fluid and responsive motion ever.
Jan 9, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018