Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC announces new partnership with Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum

September 05, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new marketing partnership agreement with Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum, in which the distilled spirits brand will serve as the organization’s first-ever “Official Rum of UFC” in the United States. Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum is owned by Heaven Hill Brands®, America’s largest independent family-owned and operated distilled spirits company.

“We’re thrilled to have Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum join us as an official partner,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Paul Asencio said. “UFC takes pride in aligning itself with top tier brands that offer exciting products and Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum is a great fit alongside our other partners.”

As part of this collaboration, Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum will have a branded presence inside the world-famous Octagon® and at UFC VIP Experiences during key events throughout 2018-2019, beginning with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: EDGAR vs. KOREAN ZOMBIE. The event, which takes place on Saturday, November 10, at Pepsi Center in Denver, will be the focus of attention as it also marks UFC’s historic 25th anniversary celebration. The fast-growing Spiced Rum brand will also be integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to step into the Octagon as the Official Rum of UFC. As Blackheart Rum continues to outpace the category in growth, we are always looking for ways to elevate our presence through engaging, innovative experiences with fans,” said Hannah Venhoff, Heaven Hill Senior Brand Manager. “The alignment with UFC expands our involvement in MMA and further supports the spirit of the brand.”

Starting in September, UFC and Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum will be featured on co-branded retail point of sale materials in locations across the U.S. and also in various digital and social media co-branded promotions. For more information, please visit BlackheartRum.com.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Dallas, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Darren Till puts his training partners through their paces. Tyron Woodley combines cardio with family time. Valentina Shevchenko stays sharp in a Fort Worth gym, and Nicco Montano endures pre-fight physical therapy.
Darren Till puts his training partners through their paces. Tyron Woodley combines cardio with family time. Valentina Shevchenko stays sharp in a Fort Worth gym, and Nicco Montano endures pre-fight physical therapy.
Sep 5, 2018
Double champ Daniel Cormier previews the upcoming women's flyweight championship between Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko.
Double champ Daniel Cormier previews the upcoming women's flyweight championship between Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko.
Sep 4, 2018
On Episode 1 of UFC 228 Embedded, Valentina Shevchenko trains standup in Houston. Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates. Darren Till finishes his training camp. Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.
On Episode 1 of UFC 228 Embedded, Valentina Shevchenko trains standup in Houston. Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates. Darren Till finishes his training camp. Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.
Sep 4, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the welterweight matchup between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till as the two are set to meet in the main event at UFC 228 Saturday.
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the welterweight matchup between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till as the two are set to meet in the main event at UFC 228 Saturday.
Sep 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018