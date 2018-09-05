UFC announces new partnership with Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new marketing partnership agreement with Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum, in which the distilled spirits brand will serve as the organization’s first-ever “Official Rum of UFC” in the United States. Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum is owned by Heaven Hill Brands®, America’s largest independent family-owned and operated distilled spirits company.



“We’re thrilled to have Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum join us as an official partner,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Paul Asencio said. “UFC takes pride in aligning itself with top tier brands that offer exciting products and Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum is a great fit alongside our other partners.”



As part of this collaboration, Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum will have a branded presence inside the world-famous Octagon® and at UFC VIP Experiences during key events throughout 2018-2019, beginning with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: EDGAR vs. KOREAN ZOMBIE. The event, which takes place on Saturday, November 10, at Pepsi Center in Denver, will be the focus of attention as it also marks UFC’s historic 25th anniversary celebration. The fast-growing Spiced Rum brand will also be integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms.



“We are thrilled to step into the Octagon as the Official Rum of UFC. As Blackheart Rum continues to outpace the category in growth, we are always looking for ways to elevate our presence through engaging, innovative experiences with fans,” said Hannah Venhoff, Heaven Hill Senior Brand Manager. “The alignment with UFC expands our involvement in MMA and further supports the spirit of the brand.”



Starting in September, UFC and Blackheart Premium Spiced Rum will be featured on co-branded retail point of sale materials in locations across the U.S. and also in various digital and social media co-branded promotions. For more information, please visit BlackheartRum.com.