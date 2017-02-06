Home
UFC announces April dates in KC, Nashville

By Thomas Gerbasi February 11, 2017
UFC.com
The month of April will be a big one for the UFC, as two more events were made official Saturday night.

On Apr. 15, the Octagon will arrive in Kansas City, Missouri for the first time, as FOX televises a Fight Night live from Sprint Center. Tickets go on sale March 10.

Four bouts were announced for the card, starting with a battle of strawweight contenders pitting Michelle Waterson against Rose Namajunas.

In 125-pound action, TUF 24 winner Tim Elliott, fresh from a spirited challenge of flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson, fights in his home state against the always exciting Louis Smolka.

Light heavyweight prospects collide when Devin Clark battles Jake Collier, and former Ultimate Fighter winner Andrew Sanchez attempts to keep his winning streak going when he tackles Anthony Smith.

A week later, it's off to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Apr. 22 for an FS1 UFC Fight Night card at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets go on sale March 3.

In the Nashville main event, featherweight rivals will settle the score, as surging contender Cub Swanson takes on hard-hitting European standout Artem Lobov in what promises to be an explosive showdown.

New York lightweight prospect Al Iaquinta will make his long-awaited return against veteran action hero Diego Sanchez, and also in the 155-pound weight class, Scott Holtzman gets a home game against Michael McBride.

Plus, the flyweights will take to the Octagon as TUF 24 alum Matt “Danger” Schnell makes his second UFC start against Hector Sandoval, and Mexican phenom Brandon Moreno looks to improve his No. 10 ranking when he meets No. 8-ranked Dustin Ortiz.

In a middleweight bout, No. 15-ranked Sam Alvey will make his case for a move up the ladder as he battles former world title challenger Thales Leites, and in strawweight action, Jessica Penne battles Danielle Taylor.

Previously announced for April's schedule was UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, which takes place on Apr. 8 at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

