Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC and Monster Energy Announce Extension of Global Partnership

January 16, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
LAS VEGAS – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the renewal of its global partnership with Monster Energy® via multi-year extension, in which the leading distributor of energy drinks will continue to serve as the “Official Energy Drink” of UFC.

“Monster Energy is an amazing partner that truly understands what UFC is all about,” UFC President Dana White said. “We’re excited about this extension and we can’t wait to take things to the next level.”

“We are very pleased to be continuing our relationship as the Official Energy Drink of UFC,” said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Vice President of Sports Marketing. “UFC and Monster Energy are two global brands that share a passion for performance and innovation, while both supporting the world-class athletes. Through this partnership with this iconic MMA property, Monster Energy will continue to build a stronger brand position and reach globally, and we look forward to sharing our story worldwide.”

As part of this extension, Monster will continue to have center canvas and entrance logo placement inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon® at events. The two brands will also work in conjunction on retail promotions during UFC events in select markets.

“We are thrilled to renew our global partnership with Monster Energy, a world-class brand and core sponsor that perfectly aligns with UFC,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Paul Asencio said. “Both brands are the most innovative in their respective markets, and like UFC, Monster consistently strives to improve both its products and fan engagement. We look forward to continually combining our efforts to provide fans with premium products, both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

Monster’s logo will also remain prominently located on the UFC FIGHT NIGHT COLLECTION apparel of its sponsored UFC athletes. This current list includes: UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, UFC women’s strawweight Paige VanZant, UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez and UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone. For more information, please visit UFC.com.

About UFC®
UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Monster Energy®
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at
www.monsterenergy.com.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 20
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Boston, MA
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Where does your #FightingSpirit come from? For heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, his Mom served as his inspiration to persevere and give back. #Modelo #UFC220
Where does your #FightingSpirit come from? For heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, his Mom served as his inspiration to persevere and give back. #Modelo #UFC220
Jan 16, 2018
Daniel Cormier travels cross-country with his family and camp. Stipe Miocic shops for coat hooks alongside some friends. Volkan Oezdemir watches teammates compete at Fight Night St. Louis. Francis Ngannou embarks on a day of media and laughs with Cormier.
Daniel Cormier travels cross-country with his family and camp. Stipe Miocic shops for coat hooks alongside some friends. Volkan Oezdemir watches teammates compete at Fight Night St. Louis. Francis Ngannou embarks on a day of media and laughs with Cormier.
Jan 16, 2018
Joe Rogan the main event of UFC 220 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou as the two knockout artists battle for the heavyweight title. Order UFC 220 now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Joe Rogan the main event of UFC 220 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou as the two knockout artists battle for the heavyweight title. Order UFC 220 now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the heavyweight title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 220 between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the heavyweight title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 220 between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018