UFC and Modelo announce new partnership

October 09, 2017
Article
Las Vegas – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and Modelo Especial, the nation’s fastest growing imported beer, today announced a new multi-year marketing partnership that establishes Modelo as the “Official Beer and Malt Beverage” sponsor of UFC in the United States.

“Modelo is an amazing brand that shares UFC’s unmatched commitment to its fan base,” UFC President Dana White said. “I love Modelo and we’re already talking about doing a lot of exciting things together.”

“Uniting the passionate fans of UFC with Modelo, a brand that stands for the fighting spirit is an ultimate win for our consumers and our company,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Marketing for Casa Modelo with Constellation Brands Beer Division. “With both UFC and Modelo driving unprecedented growth for our respective industries, this partnership is a game-changer for Modelo and we look forward to creating new experiences for fans.”

For the past five years Modelo has been the #1 growth leader in the U.S. beer industry and has posted double-digit growth for 32 years.

As part of this expansive, multi-million dollar partnership that begins in 2018, Modelo will be the presenting sponsor for select UFC Pay-Per-View events and VIP Experiences based in the U.S., along with signage and branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. Modelo will also feature UFC athletes and personalities in advertising.

In addition to in-venue programming exposure via multimedia platforms, retail point-of-sale, live-viewing parties at select UFC events and a national sweepstakes campaign, Modelo will also have a presence during live-event broadcasts and on UFC.com, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms. UFC and Modelo will also work together to create unique and engaging content to inspire their fans.

For more information, please visit UFC.com or ModeloUSA.com.

UFC.com's Matt Parrino is joined by Adam Hill from the Las Vegas Review Journal to discuss the results of UFC 216. They talk about Demetrious Johnson's historic 11th title defense and the new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.
Oct 9, 2017
UFC 216 provided some of the most iconic moments in history, re-live all the action from Saturday and order the UFC 216 event replay!
Oct 9, 2017
Check out the highlights from the UFC 216 post-fight press conference.
Oct 8, 2017
UFC President Dana White gives his thoughts about UFC 216. He talks about Tony Ferguson's big win over Kevin Lee to claim lightweight interim title, Demetrious Johnson's record-breaking win vs. Ray Borg and much more.
Oct 8, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017