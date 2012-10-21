UFC and Modelo announce new partnership

Las Vegas – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and Modelo Especial, the nation’s fastest growing imported beer, today announced a new multi-year marketing partnership that establishes Modelo as the “Official Beer and Malt Beverage” sponsor of UFC in the United States.



“Modelo is an amazing brand that shares UFC’s unmatched commitment to its fan base,” UFC President Dana White said. “I love Modelo and we’re already talking about doing a lot of exciting things together.”



“Uniting the passionate fans of UFC with Modelo, a brand that stands for the fighting spirit is an ultimate win for our consumers and our company,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Marketing for Casa Modelo with Constellation Brands Beer Division. “With both UFC and Modelo driving unprecedented growth for our respective industries, this partnership is a game-changer for Modelo and we look forward to creating new experiences for fans.”



For the past five years Modelo has been the #1 growth leader in the U.S. beer industry and has posted double-digit growth for 32 years.



As part of this expansive, multi-million dollar partnership that begins in 2018, Modelo will be the presenting sponsor for select UFC Pay-Per-View events and VIP Experiences based in the U.S., along with signage and branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. Modelo will also feature UFC athletes and personalities in advertising.



In addition to in-venue programming exposure via multimedia platforms, retail point-of-sale, live-viewing parties at select UFC events and a national sweepstakes campaign, Modelo will also have a presence during live-event broadcasts and on UFC.com, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms. UFC and Modelo will also work together to create unique and engaging content to inspire their fans.



For more information, please visit UFC.com or ModeloUSA.com.