UFC Utica Update

By Thomas Gerbasi May 24, 2018
Two UFC newcomers will make the trip to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York on June 1, as flyweight Jose "Shorty" Torres and welterweight Chance Rencountre step in for bouts against Jarred Brooks and Belal Muhammad, respectively.

Torres and Recountre replace Hector Sandoval and Niko Price.

Headlining the event, which airs live on FS1, is a clash of bantamweight contenders between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes.

A two-division champion for the Titan FC promotion, Chicago's Torres enters the Octagon with a perfect 7-0 record that includes five finishes as he prepares to meet fellow 125-pound prospect Brooks.

Winner of four in a row, Oklahoma's Rencountre sports a 12-2 record, and with eight finishes, he is will find a kindred spirit in the always exciting Muhammad, who has won four of his six UFC bouts.

