UFC Unveils 25th Anniversary Logos

December 29, 2017
Article
Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today unveiled its commemorative 25th anniversary logos that will be used throughout 2018 to celebrate the global brand’s historic milestone. The commemorative logos will appear as part of the brand’s year-long 25th anniversary celebration, which officially launches on Monday, January 1, 2018.
 
“What started as an idea in 1993 to put on the best fights with the best fighters in the world has changed the face of sports,” UFC President Dana White said. “I heard the word ‘no’ over and over and we faced a ton of challenges, but UFC bounced back each time, bigger and better, to build legends and superstars, while creating some of the most memorable events in the history of sports. The first 25 years have been amazing and we’re just getting started.”

The logo, designed in conjunction with Droga5, ‘Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year’, combines the silver anniversary with UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, the organization’s iconic symbol that debuted at UFC® 1: THE BEGINNING, which took place on Friday, November 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado.

The 25th anniversary commemorative logos, along with additional creative designs, will be integrated into UFC broadcasts, across social and digital platforms, in-Octagon branding, UFC Fight Night collection, event posters, fan activations and limited-edition merchandise throughout 2018.
 
UFC 25th Anniversary shirts are now available at UFCStore.com and will be available at UFC events throughout 2018.


UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: STEPHENS vs. CHOI, which takes place on Sunday, January 14, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be the first event that incorporates the campaign. For more information, please visit UFC.com.
 

UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier previews the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza this Saturday at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm, only on Pay-Per-View.
Dec 29, 2017
Check out some of the highlights from the first official UFC 220 press conference, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir. UFC 220 happens Saturday, January 20, 2018 in Boston, MA.
Dec 29, 2017
Watch the face-offs from the first official UFC 220 press conference, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 29, 2017
Carla Esparza and Cynthia Cavillo preview their strawweight fight set for the main card at UFC 219 on Saturday.
Dec 29, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017