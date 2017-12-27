UFC Unveils 25th Anniversary Logos

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today unveiled its commemorative 25th anniversary logos that will be used throughout 2018 to celebrate the global brand’s historic milestone. The commemorative logos will appear as part of the brand’s year-long 25th anniversary celebration, which officially launches on Monday, January 1, 2018. Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today unveiled its commemorative 25th anniversary logos that will be used throughout 2018 to celebrate the global brand’s historic milestone. The commemorative logos will appear as part of the brand’s year-long 25th anniversary celebration, which officially launches on Monday, January 1, 2018.

“What started as an idea in 1993 to put on the best fights with the best fighters in the world has changed the face of sports,” UFC President Dana White said. “I heard the word ‘no’ over and over and we faced a ton of challenges, but UFC bounced back each time, bigger and better, to build legends and superstars, while creating some of the most memorable events in the history of sports. The first 25 years have been amazing and we’re just getting started.”



The logo, designed in conjunction with Droga5, ‘Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year’, combines the silver anniversary with UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, the organization’s iconic symbol that debuted at UFC® 1: THE BEGINNING, which took place on Friday, November 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado.



The 25th anniversary commemorative logos, along with additional creative designs, will be integrated into UFC broadcasts, across social and digital platforms, in-Octagon branding, UFC Fight Night collection, event posters, fan activations and limited-edition merchandise throughout 2018.

UFC 25th Anniversary shirts are now available at UFCStore.com and will be available at UFC events throughout 2018.