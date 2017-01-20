UFC Unfiltered: Shevchenko, Masvidal talk Fight Night Denver

Welterweight contender Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal calls in to talk about his UFC on FOX 23 fight against Cowboy Cerrone, wanting to hurt Cowboy for stealing his opponents, street fights in Miami, his relationship with the late great Kimbo Slice, MMA judging, and more.
Later, #1 UFC Women's Bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko calls in to discuss Julianna Pena as an opponent, getting a title shot with a win, and being a lifelong martial artist. Plus, Jim and Matt talk about the recently announced Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi fight, Cody Garbrandt's hit list, Travis Browne leaving Glendale Fighting Club, and a brand new installment of Matt's Movie Minute.
Some of the highlights from Episode 63 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Clip 1: Jorge on why he wants to hurt Cowboy Cerrone
Clip 2: Jorge sees "the bitch" in Cowboy
Clip 3: Jorge talks about Kimbo Slice
Clip 4: Valentina wants a title shot with a win over Julianna Pena
Clip 5: Valentina on fighting in other weight classes
