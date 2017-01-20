Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Unfiltered: Shevchenko, Masvidal talk Fight Night Denver

January 24, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


Welterweight contender Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal calls in to talk about his UFC on FOX 23 fight against Cowboy Cerrone, wanting to hurt Cowboy for stealing his opponents, street fights in Miami, his relationship with the late great Kimbo Slice, MMA judging, and more.

Later, #1 UFC Women's Bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko calls in to discuss Julianna Pena as an opponent, getting a title shot with a win, and being a lifelong martial artist. Plus, Jim and Matt talk about the recently announced Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi fight, Cody Garbrandt's hit list, Travis Browne leaving Glendale Fighting Club, and a brand new installment of Matt's Movie Minute.

Some of the highlights from Episode 63 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Clip 1: Jorge on why he wants to hurt Cowboy Cerrone



Clip 2: Jorge sees "the bitch" in Cowboy



Clip 3: Jorge talks about Kimbo Slice



Clip 4: Valentina wants a title shot with a win over Julianna Pena



Clip 5: Valentina on fighting in other weight classes

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for this Saturday at Fight Night Denver.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for this Saturday at Fight Night Denver.
Jan 24, 2017
UFC stars discuss what makes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
UFC stars discuss what makes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
Jan 23, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles reviews what free fights are currently available, featuring fighters that are set to step foot in the Octagon in the coming weeks.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles reviews what free fights are currently available, featuring fighters that are set to step foot in the Octagon in the coming weeks.
Jan 23, 2017
No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
Jan 22, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016