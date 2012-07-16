UFC Unfiltered: Justin Buchholz and Dan Soder

Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz calls in from Scotland to talk about Cynthia Calvillo's UFC Fight Night Glasgow bout against Joanne Calderwood, Floyd vs. Conor, Cody Garbrandt's potential return from injury, Darren Elkins vs. Dennis Bermudez, CFR therapy, and much more. Plus, comic and actor Dan Soder joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his new half hour special on Netflix as part of "The Standups". And, the guys talk about Fabricio Werdum appealing his UFC 213 loss to Alistair Overeem, the first MayMac presser, and Jim gives Matt a great new nickname.
