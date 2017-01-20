UFC Unfiltered: Julianna Pena on Shevchenko, Rousey and more

No. 2-ranked UFC women's bantamweight Julianna Pena calls in to the podcast ahead of her fight against Valentina Shevchenko and doesn't hold back while discussing Valentina as an opponent, getting a title shot against Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey's NDAs, Holly Holm's skills, and much more.
Plus, Jim and Matt talk about the cancelled JDS vs. Stefan Struve fight, Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne becoming the main event at UFC Fight Night Halifax, Johny Hendricks's upcoming middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, Tony Ferguson blasting Conor McGregor for never defending a title, and more.
Some of the highlights from Episode 634 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Clip 1: Julianna on Amanda Nunes and getting a title shot
Clip 2: Julianna on Valentina Shevchenko and fearing no woman at 135lbs
Clip 3: Julianna has given in to the madness
Clip 4: Julianna on respecting every other fighter
Clip 5: Julianna is so ready to fight Valentina Shevchenko
Comments