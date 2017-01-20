Home
UFC Unfiltered: Julianna Pena on Shevchenko, Rousey and more

January 25, 2017
Article
No. 2-ranked UFC women's bantamweight Julianna Pena calls in to the podcast ahead of her fight against Valentina Shevchenko and doesn't hold back while discussing Valentina as an opponent, getting a title shot against Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey's NDAs, Holly Holm's skills, and much more.

Plus, Jim and Matt talk about the cancelled JDS vs. Stefan Struve fight, Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne becoming the main event at UFC Fight Night Halifax, Johny Hendricks's upcoming middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, Tony Ferguson blasting Conor McGregor for never defending a title, and more.

Some of the highlights from Episode 634 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Clip 1: Julianna on Amanda Nunes and getting a title shot



Clip 2: Julianna on Valentina Shevchenko and fearing no woman at 135lbs



Clip 3: Julianna has given in to the madness



Clip 4: Julianna on respecting every other fighter



Clip 5: Julianna is so ready to fight Valentina Shevchenko

The main event for the UFC's return to Buffalo, NY is set. UFC correspondent Lisa Foiles brings you the news on today's UFC Minute: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson set for UFC 210.
Jan 25, 2017
Take a closer look at the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie. Plus, Anderson Silva meets Derek Brunson in the co-main event and middleweights Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch collide.
Jan 25, 2017
Andrei Arlovski has long been dedicated to the game of MMA. On Satutday at Fight Night Denver, the experienced Arlovski will take on rising star Francis Ngannou.
Jan 25, 2017
UFC bantamweight Raphael Assuncao talks about his determination and what it means to him to be a martial artist in this edition of Warrior Code. Don't miss Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling on FS1 Saturday night in Denver.
Jan 24, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016