UFC Unfiltered Episode: Amanda Nunes

July 06, 2017
Article
Reigning UFC Women's Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes joins Jim and Matt for a candid discussion about her upcoming title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.  Nunes, who will be attempting to successfully defend her title for the 3rd time talks about her preparation for this fight, what the last year has been like for her as a champion and how she plans to keep her success going.  Amanda also talks about the incident that happened when she faced off with Shevchenko at their press conference.
Full Episode:
Amanda Nunes is ready for Valentina Shevchenko.
What happened during their face-off?
What does she expect for Valentina this time around?
Valentina deserves this rematch.
On being a champion and a headliner.
On certain fighters saying no to opponents.
Amanda on having to prove herself and people recognizing her as a champion.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate sat down with UFC.com's Matt Parrino to watch Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 1. The two discussed the first fight, previewed the rematch at UFC 213 and what to expect Saturday night on Pay-Per-View.
Jul 6, 2017
Preview The Ultimate Fighter Finale main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje.
Jul 6, 2017
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale official weigh-in on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Jul 6, 2017
Watch the highlights from Wednesday's UFC 213 and TUF Finale open workouts.
Jul 5, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017