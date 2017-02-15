Home
UFC Unfiltered: Fat Joe & Travis Browne

February 16, 2017
Rapper Fat Joe joins Jim and Matt in studio to talk about everything from his new album Plata O Plomo and being friends with Renzo Gracie to performing at the favelas in Brazil and being a huge Conor McGregor fan. Before that, No. 9 UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne calls in to talk about his fight against Derrick Lewis, the unfair criticism of Edmond Tarverdyan, the differences between Jackson-Wink and Glendale Fighting Club, and dislocating his finger against Fabricio Werdum. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Brock Lesnar's retirement, a possible Conor vs. Mayweather fight, Germaine de Randamie calling for a rematch with Holly Holm, and new potential ABC rules for instant replays and loss of bodily function.

Some of the highlights from Episode 69 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Travis on his finger dislocation vs. Werdum


Travis on the Edmond and Werdum post-fight altercation


Travis on the criticism of Edmond Tarverdyan as a coach


Fat Joe tells the story of his former best friend, Lenny


Fat Joe on "All The Way Up"


Fat Joe on Conor McGregor

Sunday, February 19
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Halifax, Canada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Travis Browne knows the road to the title begins this Sunday when he takes on fellow heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis in the main event at Fight Night Halifax.
Feb 15, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews the UFC 210 fight card and gives some important information on when to get your tickets to the historic Buffalo event.
Feb 15, 2017
Take an extended look inside the main and co-main event at UFC 209, featuring the welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson and the interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
Feb 15, 2017
No. 8-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis uses his brawling style to take guys out with one punch in a division where power is everything. He takes on seasoned veteran Travis Browne at UFC Halifax and needs a big win to continue to move up the rankings.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016