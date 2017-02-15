UFC Unfiltered: Fat Joe & Travis Browne

Rapper Fat Joe joins Jim and Matt in studio to talk about everything from his new album Plata O Plomo and being friends with Renzo Gracie to performing at the favelas in Brazil and being a huge Conor McGregor fan. Before that, No. 9 UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne calls in to talk about his fight against Derrick Lewis, the unfair criticism of Edmond Tarverdyan, the differences between Jackson-Wink and Glendale Fighting Club, and dislocating his finger against Fabricio Werdum. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Brock Lesnar's retirement, a possible Conor vs. Mayweather fight, Germaine de Randamie calling for a rematch with Holly Holm, and new potential ABC rules for instant replays and loss of bodily function.
Some of the highlights from Episode 69 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Travis on his finger dislocation vs. Werdum
Travis on the Edmond and Werdum post-fight altercation
Travis on the criticism of Edmond Tarverdyan as a coach
Fat Joe tells the story of his former best friend, Lenny
Fat Joe on "All The Way Up"
Fat Joe on Conor McGregor
Comments