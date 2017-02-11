Home
UFC Unfiltered: Derrick Lewis, Johny Hendricks

February 14, 2017
No. 8-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis calls in ahead of his UFC Fight Night Halifax main event fight against Travis Browne and discusses training with George Foreman in his early days, why he was disappointed with his performance against Shamil Abdurakhimov, and his thoughts on UFC 208. Then, Johny Hendricks joins the show to talk about his middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, enjoying training again without having to cut to 170lbs, and dealing with Twitter criticisms. Plus, Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie.

Some of the highlights from Episode 69 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Derrick decided to be an MMA fighter watching Rampage knock out Chuck


Derrick on why he was disappointed with his win over Shamil Abdurakhimov


Derrick on wanting to fight the best Travis Browne


Johny is enjoying life again at Middleweight


Johny says fighting wasn't fun at 170lbs


Johny on fighting Hector Lombard

Season four of “Where are they now?” is available to watch on demand on UFC FIGHT PASS. Want a taste of what to expect from “Where are they now?” UFC FIGHT PASS has a full episode from the new season for free available right now.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch the highlights from the UFC 208 post-fight press conference, featuring the legendary Anderson Silva.
Feb 11, 2017
Analyst Robin Black sits down with Travis Browne to discuss his upcoming main event fight against Derrick Lewis at Fight Night Halifax. Know Your Enemy is presented by Halo Wars 2.
Feb 12, 2017
UFC 208 event inside Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016