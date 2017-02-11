UFC Unfiltered: Derrick Lewis, Johny Hendricks

No. 8-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis calls in ahead of his UFC Fight Night Halifax main event fight against Travis Browne and discusses training with George Foreman in his early days, why he was disappointed with his performance against Shamil Abdurakhimov, and his thoughts on UFC 208. Then, Johny Hendricks joins the show to talk about his middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, enjoying training again without having to cut to 170lbs, and dealing with Twitter criticisms. Plus, Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie.
Some of the highlights from Episode 69 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Derrick decided to be an MMA fighter watching Rampage knock out Chuck
Derrick on why he was disappointed with his win over Shamil Abdurakhimov
Derrick on wanting to fight the best Travis Browne
Johny is enjoying life again at Middleweight
Johny says fighting wasn't fun at 170lbs
Johny on fighting Hector Lombard
