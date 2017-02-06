Home
UFC Unfiltered: Theo Rossi & Yves Edwards

February 09, 2017
Actor and producer Theo Rossi and retired UFC fighter Yves Edwards join Matt in studio on today's episode. First, Yves and Matt discuss fighting each other back in the day, how they became friends, Renzo Gracie, Yves training with Dustin Poirier for his UFC 208 fight against Jim Miller, and more. Then, Theo joins the show and talks about his experiences on Sons Of Anarachy and Luke Cage, training with Royce Gracie in his garage, the Empire State Run Up, fighters handling losing well, Stipe vs. JDS 2, Cain Velasquez, Cody Garbrandt, and so much more.

Some of the highlights from Episode 68 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Matt and Yves on their UFC 33 fight


Theo, as an actor, thinks actors talking about acting is repulsive


Theo feels UFC is better than ever now



Theo on how he got into acting


Theo on joining Sons Of Anarchy

Watch the UFC 208 official weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from King's Theater in Brooklyn, New York.
Feb 10, 2017
Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson test their love for fighting at UFC 208 when they face off in the co-main event.
Feb 9, 2017
The UFC FIGHT PASS Original Series Where Are They Now? returns for a fourth season and catches up with six retired UFC veterans.
Feb 9, 2017
Watch middleweight contenders Jacare Souza and Gegard Mousasi battle in 2014. Souza takes on Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.
Feb 9, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016