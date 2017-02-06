UFC Unfiltered: Theo Rossi & Yves Edwards

Actor and producer Theo Rossi and retired UFC fighter Yves Edwards join Matt in studio on today's episode. First, Yves and Matt discuss fighting each other back in the day, how they became friends, Renzo Gracie, Yves training with Dustin Poirier for his UFC 208 fight against Jim Miller, and more. Then, Theo joins the show and talks about his experiences on Sons Of Anarachy and Luke Cage, training with Royce Gracie in his garage, the Empire State Run Up, fighters handling losing well, Stipe vs. JDS 2, Cain Velasquez, Cody Garbrandt, and so much more.
Some of the highlights from Episode 68 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Matt and Yves on their UFC 33 fight
Theo, as an actor, thinks actors talking about acting is repulsive
Theo feels UFC is better than ever now
Theo on how he got into acting
Theo on joining Sons Of Anarchy
Comments