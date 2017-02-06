Home
UFC Unfiltered: Anderson Silva & Wyclef Jean

February 07, 2017
Musician and producer Wyclef Jean joins Jim and guest co-host Dan Soder in studio to discuss being an MMA fan from the beginning, training jiu-jitsu, Conor vs. Mayweather, meeting Barack Obama, his musical inspirations, and more. Later, the great Anderson Silva calls in to talk about fighting Derek Brunson in Brooklyn, wanting to fight Michael Bisping, and more. Plus, Jim and Dan discuss UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie results, Ryan Bader's UFC exit and the possibility of a Mighty Mouse vs. Cody Garbrandt super fight.

Some of the highlights from Episode 67 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Wyclef on being amazed by the Gracies and the evolution of MMA


Wyclef was the security guard for The Fugees in the early days


Anderson on his family and retirement


Anderson thinks he should fight Michael Bisping next

On Episode 1 of UFC 208 Embedded, Anderson Silva hits the gym in Rio de Janeiro, Holly Holm trains and takes notes ahead of her title fight, opponent Germaine de Randamie is all smiles and much more. See UFC 208 live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV Feb. 11.
Feb 6, 2017
In the first episode of Inside The Octagon for UFC 208, John Gooden and Dan Hardy analyze the inaugural UFC women's featherweight championship bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie that headlines UFC 208.
Feb 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles helps prepare you for all that's to come during Fight Week of UFC 208.
Feb 6, 2017
Take a look at the Top 8 finishes featuring the stars of UFC 208: Holm vs De Randamie.
Feb 6, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016