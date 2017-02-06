UFC Unfiltered: Anderson Silva & Wyclef Jean

Musician and producer Wyclef Jean joins Jim and guest co-host Dan Soder in studio to discuss being an MMA fan from the beginning, training jiu-jitsu, Conor vs. Mayweather, meeting Barack Obama, his musical inspirations, and more. Later, the great Anderson Silva calls in to talk about fighting Derek Brunson in Brooklyn, wanting to fight Michael Bisping, and more. Plus, Jim and Dan discuss UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie results, Ryan Bader's UFC exit and the possibility of a Mighty Mouse vs. Cody Garbrandt super fight.
Some of the highlights from Episode 67 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Wyclef on being amazed by the Gracies and the evolution of MMA
Wyclef was the security guard for The Fugees in the early days
Anderson on his family and retirement
Anderson thinks he should fight Michael Bisping next
Comments