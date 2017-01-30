Home
UFC Unfiltered: Alexa Grasso & OSP

February 02, 2017
Undefeated UFC Women's Strawweight contender Alexa Grasso calls in ahead of her UFC Fight Night Houston co-main event fight against Felice Herrig and talks about how she got started in MMA, what she expects against Felice, and staying loose dancing to Taylor Swift on fight days. Then, #6 UFC Light Heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux talks to Jim and Matt about aspirations of being in law enforcement growing up, learning from the Jon Jones fight, staying mentally strong after a couple of losses in a row, Cormier vs. Rumble 2, and more. Plus, the guys discuss Gegard Mousasi's concerns about the federal travel ban, Dominick Cruz shutting down Raphael Assuncao's callout, Ian McCall losing yet another opponent, and Matt's Movie Minute on True Romance.

Some of the highlights from Episode 66 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Alexa on fighting Felice Herrig


Alexa likes to relax on fight day… dancing to Taylor Swift


Alexa says you're never truly comfortable in an MMA fight


OSP on learning from the Jon Jones fight


OSP on how he broke his arm against Jon Jones


OSP on the wait for redemption in MMA

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Media

Recent
The new rankings are out and Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down all the movement. Jorge Masvidal jumps seven spots at 170 pounds and Francis Ngannou is now on the cusp of the top 5 in the heavyweight division.
Feb 1, 2017
UFC featherweight Dennis Bermudez has a busy week ahead as he prepares to face the returning Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, but he had a little time to stop by Super Bowl Radio Row to conduct a few interviews ahead of the big game.
Feb 1, 2017
The Gracie brothers are back to break down the Korean Zombie's submission victory Leonard Garcia.
Feb 1, 2017
UFC Minute host previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 1, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016