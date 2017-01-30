Undefeated UFC Women's Strawweight contender Alexa Grasso calls in ahead of her UFC Fight Night Houston co-main event fight against Felice Herrig and talks about how she got started in MMA, what she expects against Felice, and staying loose dancing to Taylor Swift on fight days. Then, #6 UFC Light Heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux talks to Jim and Matt about aspirations of being in law enforcement growing up, learning from the Jon Jones fight, staying mentally strong after a couple of losses in a row, Cormier vs. Rumble 2, and more. Plus, the guys discuss Gegard Mousasi's concerns about the federal travel ban, Dominick Cruz shutting down Raphael Assuncao's callout, Ian McCall losing yet another opponent, and Matt's Movie Minute on True Romance.
