Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Unfiltered: Moraga joins the podcast

January 12, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


Number eight ranked UFC Flyweight John Moraga joins UFC Unfiltered to preview this weekend's upcoming bout with No. 15 ranked Sergio Pettis in Arizona at UFC Fight Night. The guys take a look at Dana White's rebuttal to actress Meryl Streep's comments on the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, Ronda Rousey's cryptic social media post and the twitter war of words between Tyron Woodley and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. All that and more in this episode of UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra.

Some of the highlights from Episode 60 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Jim and Matt Talking Fight Pass Promotion


John Moraga Being put on the Main Card for Fight Night Phoenix


John Moraga I'm prepared for this fight


John Moraga Matchup with Sergio Pettis


John Moraga says wrestling saved him

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the Fight Night Phoenix official weigh-in on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.
Watch the Fight Night Phoenix official weigh-in on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jan 14, 2017
In today's UFC Minute with Lisa Foiles, the first fights are announced for the upcoming Fight Night London show on March 18 at the O2, featuring the retirement fight of Brad "One Punch" Pickett and more.
In today's UFC Minute with Lisa Foiles, the first fights are announced for the upcoming Fight Night London show on March 18 at the O2, featuring the retirement fight of Brad "One Punch" Pickett and more.
Jan 11, 2017
The Gracie brothers are back with a signature breakdown, this time of Joe Lauzon's victory over Jamie Varner in 2012.
The Gracie brothers are back with a signature breakdown, this time of Joe Lauzon's victory over Jamie Varner in 2012.
Jan 11, 2017
In the third matchup between UFC legends BJ Penn and Matt Hughes, Penn scored a KO victory at UFC 123. Don't miss Penn's return to the Octagon on Jan. 15.
In the third matchup between UFC legends BJ Penn and Matt Hughes, Penn scored a KO victory at UFC 123. Don't miss Penn's return to the Octagon on Jan. 15.
Jan 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016