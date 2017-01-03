UFC Unfiltered: Moraga joins the podcast

Number eight ranked UFC Flyweight John Moraga joins UFC Unfiltered to preview this weekend's upcoming bout with No. 15 ranked Sergio Pettis in Arizona at UFC Fight Night. The guys take a look at Dana White's rebuttal to actress Meryl Streep's comments on the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, Ronda Rousey's cryptic social media post and the twitter war of words between Tyron Woodley and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. All that and more in this episode of UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra.
Some of the highlights from Episode 60 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Jim and Matt Talking Fight Pass Promotion
John Moraga Being put on the Main Card for Fight Night Phoenix
John Moraga I'm prepared for this fight
John Moraga Matchup with Sergio Pettis
John Moraga says wrestling saved him
