UFC Strawweight division fighter Nina Ansaroff and Welterweight fighter Court McGee are this week's guests on UFC Unfiltered with Matt and Jim. Ansaroff, who is the girlfriend of current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, joins the guys to talk about her upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 103 and the aftermath of Amanda's win over Ronda Rousey. McGee, who will be taking on Ben Saunders during the same promotion talks about his life before fighting, respecting his opponents and how he has been clean and sober for years. Matt and Jim also give their take on Meryl Streep's speech at The Golden Globes where she mentioned the sport of Mixed Martial Arts is not art at all. All that and more in this episode of UFC Unfiltered.
Some of the highlights from Episode 59 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Court takes every fight seriously
Court talks about what fight week is like
Jim and Matt on Meryl Streep comments
Matt says Nina was close in her last 2 fights
Nina Ansaroff had no idea it would end that fast
Nina on being in a relationship with a fellow fighter
Nina on her upcoming fight
Nina on Meryl Streep’s comments
Nina on sparring with Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Nina on the pressure of getting win number 1 in the UFC
Nina talks about when Amanda found out about no media obligations
