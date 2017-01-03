Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Unfiltered: Nina Ansaroff & Court McGee

January 10, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


UFC Strawweight division fighter Nina Ansaroff and Welterweight fighter Court McGee are this week's guests on UFC Unfiltered with Matt and Jim. Ansaroff, who is the girlfriend of current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, joins the guys to talk about her upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 103 and the aftermath of Amanda's win over Ronda Rousey. McGee, who will be taking on Ben Saunders during the same promotion talks about his life before fighting, respecting his opponents and how he has been clean and sober for years. Matt and Jim also give their take on Meryl Streep's speech at The Golden Globes where she mentioned the sport of Mixed Martial Arts is not art at all. All that and more in this episode of UFC Unfiltered.

Some of the highlights from Episode 59 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Court takes every fight seriously


Court talks about what fight week is like


Jim and Matt on Meryl Streep comments


Matt says Nina was close in her last 2 fights


Nina Ansaroff had no idea it would end that fast


Nina on being in a relationship with a fellow fighter


Nina on her upcoming fight


Nina on Meryl Streep’s comments


Nina on sparring with Joanna Jedrzejczyk


Nina on the pressure of getting win number 1 in the UFC


Nina talks about when Amanda found out about no media obligations

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Go behind the scenes at UFC 207 after Amanda Nunes defended her title against Ronda Rousey and Cody Garbrandt captured the bantamweight championship vs. Dominick Cruz in the Thrill & the Agony preview. Watch full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Go behind the scenes at UFC 207 after Amanda Nunes defended her title against Ronda Rousey and Cody Garbrandt captured the bantamweight championship vs. Dominick Cruz in the Thrill & the Agony preview. Watch full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jan 9, 2017
Yair Rodriguez has tasked himself with becoming the face of Mexican mixed martial arts. The young superstar is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster and he is back in action at Fight Night Phoenix against legend BJ Penn.
Yair Rodriguez has tasked himself with becoming the face of Mexican mixed martial arts. The young superstar is one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster and he is back in action at Fight Night Phoenix against legend BJ Penn.
Jan 9, 2017
The action returns to the Octagon for a special Sunday Fight Night, headlined by BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez. This card is stacked with great fights. Here’s the under-the-radar fights to watch this weekend.
The action returns to the Octagon for a special Sunday Fight Night, headlined by BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez. This card is stacked with great fights. Here’s the under-the-radar fights to watch this weekend.
Jan 9, 2017
One of the most decorated UFC fighters that have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon, BJ Penn returns in Phoenix to recapture the magic of his legendary run. He faces the new breed of fighter when he takes on Yair Rodriguez Sunday night on FS1.
One of the most decorated UFC fighters that have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon, BJ Penn returns in Phoenix to recapture the magic of his legendary run. He faces the new breed of fighter when he takes on Yair Rodriguez Sunday night on FS1.
Jan 9, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016