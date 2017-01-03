



UFC Strawweight division fighter Nina Ansaroff and Welterweight fighter Court McGee are this week's guests on UFC Unfiltered with Matt and Jim. Ansaroff, who is the girlfriend of current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, joins the guys to talk about her upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 103 and the aftermath of Amanda's win over Ronda Rousey. McGee, who will be taking on Ben Saunders during the same promotion talks about his life before fighting, respecting his opponents and how he has been clean and sober for years. Matt and Jim also give their take on Meryl Streep's speech at The Golden Globes where she mentioned the sport of Mixed Martial Arts is not art at all. All that and more in this episode of UFC Unfiltered.



Some of the highlights from Episode 59 of UFC Unfiltered include:



Court takes every fight seriously





Court talks about what fight week is like





Jim and Matt on Meryl Streep comments





Matt says Nina was close in her last 2 fights





Nina Ansaroff had no idea it would end that fast





Nina on being in a relationship with a fellow fighter





Nina on her upcoming fight





Nina on Meryl Streep’s comments





Nina on sparring with Joanna Jedrzejczyk





Nina on the pressure of getting win number 1 in the UFC





Nina talks about when Amanda found out about no media obligations

