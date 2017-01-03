



UFC Bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and Amanda Nunes both call in to discuss their UFC 207 title fights on today's episode. First, Amanda talks about her first title defense against Ronda Rousey, Edmond Tarverdyan as a coach, her beef with Cat Zingano, training with her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff for her upcoming fight, and more. Then, Cody Garbrandt joins the guys to talk about executing his gameplan against Domnick Cruz, enjoying putting a five round beating on him, a potential matchup with TJ Dillashaw, and coughing up a balloon.



