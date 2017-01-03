Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Unfiltered: Champs Garbrandt & Nunes

January 05, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


UFC Bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and Amanda Nunes both call in to discuss their UFC 207 title fights on today's episode. First, Amanda talks about her first title defense against Ronda Rousey, Edmond Tarverdyan as a coach, her beef with Cat Zingano, training with her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff for her upcoming fight, and more. Then, Cody Garbrandt joins the guys to talk about executing his gameplan against Domnick Cruz, enjoying putting a five round beating on him, a potential matchup with TJ Dillashaw, and coughing up a balloon.

Some of the highlights from Episode 58 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Amanda on Edmond Tarverdyan and knowing Ronda's ego would make her strike with her


Amanda on Edmond's instructions to Ronda during the fight


Amanda trained harder for Miesha Tate than Ronda Rousey


Amanda on back-and-forth with Cat Zingano


Amanda's been watching reaction videos to her UFC 207 win


What did Amanda say to Ronda, and Edmond, after the fight?


Cody on words exchanged with Dominick Cruz after the fight


Round 3 vs. Cruz: Cody knew it was his fight


Cody on going for the KO against Cruz


Cody on Jose Aldo and TJ Dillashaw

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Forrest Griffin bet Cody Garbrandt a haircut that he couldn't beat Dominick Cruz in a championship fight. After Garbrandt won, Griffin paid up on the bet on this week's episode of the Rankings Report.
Forrest Griffin bet Cody Garbrandt a haircut that he couldn't beat Dominick Cruz in a championship fight. After Garbrandt won, Griffin paid up on the bet on this week's episode of the Rankings Report.
Jan 4, 2017
Watch Yair Rodriguez's infamous head-kick KO against Andre Fili. Rodriguez headlines Fight Night Phoenix as he takes on BJ Penn.
Watch Yair Rodriguez's infamous head-kick KO against Andre Fili. Rodriguez headlines Fight Night Phoenix as he takes on BJ Penn.
Jan 4, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016