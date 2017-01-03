Home
UFC Unfiltered: Din Thomas & UFC 207 recap

January 03, 2017
Jim Norton and Matt Serra break down the incredible UFC 207 card, discussing Amanda Nunes's first title defense over Ronda Rousey, Cody Garbrandt's championship performance against Dominick Cruz, Johny Hendricks's continuing weight issues, the Tim Means vs. Cowboy Oliveira no contest, and a lot more. Later, Din Thomas calls in to talk about the new episode of Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight, working with Amanda leading up to the Ronda fight, Edmond Tarverdyan as a coach, Tyron Woodley vs. Michael Bisping rumors, and more.

Some of the highlights from Episode 57 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Din on working with Amanda Nunes for UFC 207


Din on Ronda's coach and her future


Din on Amanda's pre and post-fight mentality


Din wants everyone to watch Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight


