Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Unfiltered: Nunes, G-Eazy and Longo

December 27, 2016
Article
Comments (
)


UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes calls in ahead of her first title defense against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 and talks about her motivation, defending the arm bar, and more. Later, rapper G-Eazy calls in to discuss creating the UFC 207 theme song, "Vengeance On My Mind", Johnny Cash as a personal hero, and chasing greatness. Plus, Ray Longo joins Matt in studio to talk about Cris Cyborg's USADA test failure, Conor McGregor in the Pound-For-Pound conversation, and a possible Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson matchup.

Some of the highlights from Episode 55 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Amanda on Ronda Rousey getting more attention heading into UFC 207


Amanda talks about defending the armbar


Amanda wants to make a statement at UFC 207


G-Eazy on chasing greatness

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Dominick Cruz enjoys sushi feast before going shopping. Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by Urijah Faber. Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. Ronda Rousey arrives at hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.
Dominick Cruz enjoys sushi feast before going shopping. Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by Urijah Faber. Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. Ronda Rousey arrives at hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.
Dec 27, 2016
Friday night's UFC 207 has so many big names, that a few fights are flying under-the-radar but well worth your time. Lisa Foiles breaks down which fights you can't miss, including Magny vs Hendricks, Borg vs Smolka and Kim vs Saffiedine
Friday night's UFC 207 has so many big names, that a few fights are flying under-the-radar but well worth your time. Lisa Foiles breaks down which fights you can't miss, including Magny vs Hendricks, Borg vs Smolka and Kim vs Saffiedine
Dec 27, 2016
Watch the UFC 207 official weigh-in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch the UFC 207 official weigh-in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Dec 29, 2016
UFC and international recording artist G-EAZY unleash new UFC 207 promo clip: “Vengeance on My Mind.” Featuring G-Eazy and Canadian recording artist Dana along with footage of UFC 207 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, who fight Friday, Dec. 30th.
UFC and international recording artist G-EAZY unleash new UFC 207 promo clip: “Vengeance on My Mind.” Featuring G-Eazy and Canadian recording artist Dana along with footage of UFC 207 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, who fight Friday, Dec. 30th.
Dec 27, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Dec 8, 2016