UFC Unfiltered: Nunes, G-Eazy and Longo

UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes calls in ahead of her first title defense against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 and talks about her motivation, defending the arm bar, and more. Later, rapper G-Eazy calls in to discuss creating the UFC 207 theme song, "Vengeance On My Mind", Johnny Cash as a personal hero, and chasing greatness. Plus, Ray Longo joins Matt in studio to talk about Cris Cyborg's USADA test failure, Conor McGregor in the Pound-For-Pound conversation, and a possible Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson matchup.
Some of the highlights from Episode 55 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Amanda on Ronda Rousey getting more attention heading into UFC 207
Amanda talks about defending the armbar
Amanda wants to make a statement at UFC 207
G-Eazy on chasing greatness
