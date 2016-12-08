Home
UFC Unfiltered: Johny Hendricks & Tim Means

December 23, 2016
Former Welterweight champion Johny Hendricks joins the show to discuss his UFC 207 bout against Neil Magny, running through the motions in the past and being fired up again going into this fight, weight cutting issues, and a possible trilogy fight with Robbie Lawler. Later, Tim Means calls in to talk about his UFC Fight Pass main event bout against Cowboy Oliveira on December 30, his USADA test failure, his experiences in prison, mixed martial arts saving his life, and being in a good place now in his personal life and his career. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss upcoming fights, bullet ants and bee stings, and Jimmy debates whether to take a kickboxing class or not.

Some of the highlights from Episode 54 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Johny on his training camp and renewed motivation


Johny on his wife telling him to be the fighter he knows he can be


Johny on weightcutting and being mentally ready to fight


Johny on what's worse: losing or not fighting at all?


Bigg Rigg on really focusing on one fight at a time


Johny talks about Neil Magny as an opponent


Has Johny thought about a trilogy fight with Robbie Lawler?


Tim Means on his failed USADA drug test


Tim discusses USADA becoming more aware of tainted supplements


Tim talks about finding clarity, and success


One question from his nephew gave Tim a wake up call


The Dirty Bird talks about fighting Cowboy Oliveira

Cody Garbrandt is a proud Ohio born fighter. Garbrandt will fight for UFC gold and look to bring the bantamweight belt home when he takes on Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.
Dec 22, 2016
Season 3 of the UFC FIGHT PASS original show, Where Are They Now?, is now available. Join FIGHT PASS to start watching the new season now!
Dec 22, 2016
UFC commentator Jon Anik previews UFC 207 with matchmaker Sean Shelby. They discuss the main event between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, the co-main of Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt and more.
Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout and a Fight of the Year candidates. Fans get the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 pm/8 p.m. ETPT on FOX.
Dec 22, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
Nov 26, 2016