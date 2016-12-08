UFC Unfiltered: Johny Hendricks & Tim Means





Former Welterweight champion Johny Hendricks joins the show to discuss his UFC 207 bout against Neil Magny, running through the motions in the past and being fired up again going into this fight, weight cutting issues, and a possible trilogy fight with Robbie Lawler. Later, Tim Means calls in to talk about his UFC Fight Pass main event bout against Cowboy Oliveira on December 30, his USADA test failure, his experiences in prison, mixed martial arts saving his life, and being in a good place now in his personal life and his career. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss upcoming fights, bullet ants and bee stings, and Jimmy debates whether to take a kickboxing class or not.



Some of the highlights from Episode 54 of UFC Unfiltered include:



Johny on his training camp and renewed motivation





Johny on his wife telling him to be the fighter he knows he can be





Johny on weightcutting and being mentally ready to fight





Johny on what's worse: losing or not fighting at all?





Bigg Rigg on really focusing on one fight at a time





Johny talks about Neil Magny as an opponent





Has Johny thought about a trilogy fight with Robbie Lawler?





Tim Means on his failed USADA drug test





Tim discusses USADA becoming more aware of tainted supplements





Tim talks about finding clarity, and success





One question from his nephew gave Tim a wake up call





The Dirty Bird talks about fighting Cowboy Oliveira

