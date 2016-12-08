Undefeated UFC Bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt calls in ahead of his UFC 207 title fight against Dominick Cruz to talk about how he matches up against Cruz, how he's training for the fight, weightcutting, his untapped potential, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss UFC on Fox: VanZant vs. Waterson, Jim's comedy special taping, Matt's trip on the Polar Express, and a new installment of Matt's Movie Minute.
Some of the highlights from Episode 53 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Cody on Cruz trying to get under his skin
Cody on the UFC on Fox 22 interview with Cruz
Cody's prepared to swim in deep waters
Cody on training to fight Dominick Cruz
Cody feels like Cruz has lost focus
Cody on his untapped potential
