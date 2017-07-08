Home
UFC Unfiltered: Duke Roufus, Din Thomas & IFW Recap

UFC Staff Report July 11, 2017
Article
Roufusport head coach Duke Roufus calls in to talk about everything from Anthony Pettis's big win at UFC 213 and Tyron Woodley's strategy against Demian Maia, to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather and his own missed chance to fight Ken Shamrock, and much, much more. Later, Din Thomas joins the show to discuss Amanda Nunes's withdrawal from her UFC 213 title bout against Valentina Shevchenko. And, Jim and Matt break down all the fights from the TUF: Redemption Finale and UFC 213.
Full Episode
Duke on CM Punk
Duke on Tyron Woodley's strategy vs. Demian Maia
Duke thinks Woodley vs. Maia is PRIDE-esque
Duke on wanting well-rounded Roufusport fighters
Duke says MMA has something for everyone
Din on Amanda Nunes's condition during fight week

