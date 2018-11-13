Home
Unfiltered: Forrest Griffin, Maycee Barber, Paul Felder, and Denver Recap

UFC Staff Report November 13, 2018
First, “The Future” Maycee Barber joins the show and talks to Matt and guest co-host Jamie “English” Crowder about her successful Octagon debut against Hannah Cifers at UFC Denver, wanting to fight Mackenzie Dern next, not feeling nerves going into her fights, and much more. Then, UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin calls in and discusses the UFC’s 25th anniversary, new developments at the UFC Performance Institute, grappling Shaq, and more. Finally, #15 UFC Lightweight contender and color commentator Paul Felder calls in and talks about UFC Denver, his rebooked UFC 233 bout against James Vick, dealing with breaking his arm in the first round against Mike Perry, and more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from UFC Denver, including Yair Rodriguez’s unbelievable fifth-round elbow KO or The Korean Zombie and Cowboy Cerrone’s armbar submission victory over Mike Perry.
Full Episode
Maycee on not really feeling nerves leading up to a fight
Maycee wants her opponents to know they were in a fight the next day
Maycee on wanting to fight Mackenzie Dern next
Forrest on grappling Shaq at the UFC PI
Forrest on what he wants to provide to fighters through the UFC PI
Paul on realizing fighters should make callouts inside the Octagon
Paul on James Vick as an opponent

