Unfiltered: Cowboy Cerrone, Mike Perry and Denver Preview and Picks

November 08, 2018
#12 UFC Welterweight Cowboy Cerrone joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about his UFC Denver co-main event fight against Mike Perry, his falling out with Mike WInkeljohn, training with Lando Vannata, naming his son, and more. Then, Cowboy’s opponent, “Platinum” Mike Perry calls in and predicts a first round KO of Cowboy, the vibe at Jackson-Wink MMA, the Paul Felder fight at UFC 226, aspiring to be like Jon Jones, and a lot more. Plus, the guys discuss Floyd Mayweather’s potential MMA debut, Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren rumors, and they make their UFC Denver picks.
Full Episode
Cowboy doesn’t care if his opponent is a friend or a foe at this point in his career
Cowboy says he and Mike Perry are entertainers first
Cowboy won’t deny the fans at the Pepsi Center the joy of watching him and Mike Perry slug it out
Mike thinks Paul Felder is a better fighter than Cowboy Cerrone, and predicts a first round KO in Denver
Mike thinks it’s “bullshit” that Cowboy is going to stand and throw punches with him

