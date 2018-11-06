Unfiltered: Jon Anik and UFC 230 Recap

The great Jon Anik joins the show to help recap UFC 230, discuss his new four-year deal to stay on as the UFC’s lead play-by-play man, Ben Askren’s addition to the UFC Welterweight division, and much more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss UFC 230 in-depth and review their picks, Matt talks about Jacare’s comeback win over Chris Weidman, DC’s first UFC Heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, and more.

Full Episode

Anik on Paul Felder’s pay-per-view commentary debut

Anik on Israel Adesanya’s UFC 230 performance

Anik on DC fighting Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones before retiring

Anik on Ben Askren joining the UFC