Unfiltered: Jon Anik and UFC 230 Recap

November 06, 2018
The great Jon Anik joins the show to help recap UFC 230, discuss his new four-year deal to stay on as the UFC’s lead play-by-play man, Ben Askren’s addition to the UFC Welterweight division, and much more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss UFC 230 in-depth and review their picks, Matt talks about Jacare’s comeback win over Chris Weidman, DC’s first UFC Heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, and more.
Full Episode
Anik on Paul Felder’s pay-per-view commentary debut
Anik on Israel Adesanya’s UFC 230 performance
Anik on DC fighting Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones before retiring
Anik on Ben Askren joining the UFC

Recent
Take a slow motion trip through the event known as UFC 230, when double champ Daniel Cormier defended his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis.
Nov 5, 2018
We’re teaming up with Modelo to give away the Ultimate Octagonside Experience. For a chance to experience the Fighting Spirit alongside UFC legends, tell us which of these Top 5 UFC upsets is your favorite: ModeloUFC25.com
Nov 5, 2018
Daniel Cormier spoke with Megan Olivi backstage at UFC 230 after successfully defending his heavyweight title.
Nov 3, 2018
UFC President Dana White recaps a great night of fights at UFC 230.
Nov 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018