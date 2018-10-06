Home
UFC Takes Steps To Prevent Piracy Of Its Biggest Pay-Per-View Ever

October 06, 2018
VFT SOLUTIONS SIGNS ON TO MONITOR LIVE STREAMS FOR

UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR

UFC is taking strong steps to stop online pirates from attempting to illegally stream the biggest Pay-Per-View in its history, UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR, this Saturday, October 6.

UFC has engaged VFT Solutions, a leader in the content consumption and protection field, to monitor piracy across live streaming social media sites during the event. VFT’s platform identifies and records the participants on both ends of the piracy: the streamers illegally using live social media applications to share copyrighted content and the viewers watching that content in real time. VFT’s groundbreaking, patented technology helps educate viewers on the dangers and damage of live streaming piracy and also provides viewers with a link for legal viewing, disrupting the false belief that viewers are anonymous.

“Make no mistake. Live streaming a UFC event without our permission is theft,” said Hunter Campbell, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of UFC. “You are robbing UFC and the incredible men and women who compete in the Octagon. With assistance from VFT Solutions, we can identify all those who are participating in this unlawful conduct, shut it down, and direct fans to legitimate viewing sites.”

UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR will be available live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on UFC.TV, iN DEMAND, DirecTV, DISH Network, Vubiquity, and in Canada on BellTV, Rogers, Shaw Communications, Sasktel, and Canal Indigo for a suggested retail price of $54.99 US/CAN for Standard Definition and $64.99 US/CAN for High-Definition. UFC.TV is supported on personal computers (including Mac's) and on the following devices: iPhone/iPad/iTouch | Android | Blackberry | Roku | Samsung smart TVs | LG smart TVs

For a full list of UFC.TV devices, please visit UFC.com/Devices.

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
