UFC Statement on O'Malley vs Quinonez

October 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
UFC announced Monday that the bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Jose Quinonez has been removed from Saturday's UFC 229 card in Las Vegas.

The bout will be rebooked at a later date. The revised bout order is below:
 
Pay-Per-View Main Card
Main Event - UFC Lightweight Championship
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor
 
Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis
Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes
Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov
Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig
 
FS1 Prelims
Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga
Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner
Aspen Ladd vs Tonya Evinger
Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick
 
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims
Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya
Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz
Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
After two years away from the Octagon, Irish superstar and two division champ Conor McGregor makes his return against undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. See these athletes train and prepare for their mega-fight at UFC 229.
Oct 2, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov takes in BJJ and BBQ. Conor McGregor tapers his training at the UFC P.I. Tony Ferguson stays sharp with elements of basketball while Anthony Pettis keeps comfortable in Milwaukee. Michelle Waterson kicks off fight week with a song.
Oct 2, 2018
In anticipation of the UFC 229 lightweight championship fight between Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov we revisit one of the great lightweight championship bouts, Anthony Pettis vs Gilbet Melendez at UFC 181.
Oct 2, 2018
Ahead of his UFC 229 main event bout against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, we examine Conor McGregor's prowess as a striker.
Oct 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018