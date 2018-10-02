UFC Statement on O'Malley vs Quinonez

UFC announced Monday that the bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Jose Quinonez has been removed from Saturday's UFC 229 card in Las Vegas.
The bout will be rebooked at a later date. The revised bout order is below:
The bout will be rebooked at a later date. The revised bout order is below:
Pay-Per-View Main Card
Main Event - UFC Lightweight Championship
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor
Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis
Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes
Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov
Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig
FS1 Prelims
Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga
Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner
Aspen Ladd vs Tonya Evinger
Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims
Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya
Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz
Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin
Comments