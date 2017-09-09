UFC Statement on Light Heavyweight Title

"UFC was informed Wednesday that the result of the UFC 214 bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on July 29 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. The ruling changes the Jones ‘win’ to a ‘no contest’ following a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected after Jones’ weigh-in on July 28, 2017.
BREAKING: Daniel Cormier says Dana White will reinstate him as UFC light heavyweight champion! Thoughts? https://t.co/Ai6eOUAh07— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 14, 2017
As this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion.”
