UFC Statement on Fight Night Sao Paulo

“UFC today announced that middleweight athlete Eryk Anders will replace Jimi Manuwa in the main event against Thiago Santos in Sao Paulo, Brazil this Saturday.



After a performance-winning knockout against Tim Williams three weeks ago, Anders steps in due to an injury to Manuwa. Anders boasts a 11-1 professional record which includes eight finishes. In line for his second main event in Brazil, he takes on Santos, winner of five out of his last six fights.



Both athletes will move up to light heavyweight this weekend and headline the event taking place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. Due to change in the main event, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets until September 21, 2018.”