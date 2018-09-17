Home
UFC Statement on Fight Night Sao Paulo

September 17, 2018
“UFC today announced that middleweight athlete Eryk Anders will replace Jimi Manuwa in the main event against Thiago Santos in Sao Paulo, Brazil this Saturday.

After a performance-winning knockout against Tim Williams three weeks ago, Anders steps in due to an injury to Manuwa.  Anders boasts a 11-1 professional record which includes eight finishes.  In line for his second main event in Brazil, he takes on Santos, winner of five out of his last six fights.

Both athletes will move up to light heavyweight this weekend and headline the event taking place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. Due to change in the main event, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets until September 21, 2018.”

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 20, 2018
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 17, 2018
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant performance over Michael Johnson at UFC 205 in 2016. Now the lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov is set to face Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on October 6.
Sep 17, 2018
In 1993, the UFC was born in an 8-sided cradle of combat, and promoters, TV producers, and Hollywood set designers still dispute who is the Octagon's true creator.
Sep 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018