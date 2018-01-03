Home
UFC Statement on Cynthia Calvillo

January 17, 2018
The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Cynthia Calvillo of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with her recent bout in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017, UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Calvillo, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Because the Nevada Athletic Commission was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Las Vegas and has licensing jurisdiction over Calvillo, USADA will work to ensure that the Nevada Athletic Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Calvillo’s potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

On episode 3 of UFC 220 Embedded, Daniel Cormier, Volkan Oezdemir, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou continue their title bout preparations and obligations for UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20th on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 17, 2018
Review that fast and exiting path that led Volkan Oezdemir to a chance to rip the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier this Saturday at UFC 220. Order the fight now for any device: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 17, 2018
Where does your #FightingSpirit come from? For heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, his Mom served as his inspiration to persevere and give back. #Modelo #UFC220
Jan 16, 2018
Daniel Cormier travels cross-country with his family and camp. Stipe Miocic shops for coat hooks alongside some friends. Volkan Oezdemir watches teammates compete at Fight Night St. Louis. Francis Ngannou embarks on a day of media and laughs with Cormier.
Jan 16, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018