UFC Statement on Carlos Felipe

September 19, 2017
The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Carlos Felipe of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on July 29, 2017. Because of the proximity to Felipe’s upcoming scheduled bout in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 28, 2017, against Christian Columbo, Felipe has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Felipe. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Joe Rogan breaks down the upcoming straweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade this Friday in Japan at UFC Fight Night: Saint-Preux vs Okami, live on FXX.
Sep 19, 2017
Watch for free as contract winner Geoff Neal takes on Chase Waldon in week 3 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Watch the full first season exclusively on FIGHT PASS.
Sep 19, 2017
Kamaru Usman extended his division-best win streak to six in Pittsburgh over the weekend with a first-round KO against Sergio Moraes. Francis Ngannou flew to Pittsburgh to support his friend and he greeted Usman after the fight.
Sep 19, 2017
Watch again for free as contract winner Karl Roberson and Ryan Spann face off in week 3 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Sep 19, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters' camps when Floyd Mayweather's entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. "The Notorious" one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor's Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017