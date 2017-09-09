Home
UFC Statement Regarding Fight Night Japan

September 21, 2017
"Due to health and safety concerns, the UFC featherweight bout Hirota vs. Rosa at UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami has been cancelled, as Hirota was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Moving to the main card will be the flyweight bout between Jussier Formiga and Ulka Sasaki.”

Lisa Foiles runs down just a couple of the many reasons you should check out the sneaky-good fight card that is Fight Night Japan. The action starts Friday night 9/22 at 8pm ET, only on FXX.
Sep 21, 2017
